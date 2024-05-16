Hansika Motwani Adds A Desi Spin To Her White Blazer Glam With Oxidised Necklace, See How

When it comes to rocking new looks, Hansika Motwani is one of the few names who does it like a pro. She has a knack for creating something new with her fashion choices and effortlessly grabs all the attention towards her. Whether donning a bodycon dress for the red carpet or a flowy gown for vacation, she rocks every look effortlessly. And her latest glam in a white blazer is no exception. With her fusion look, she left us spellbound.

Hansika Motwani’s Desi Spin To Her White Blazer Look

For the new photoshoot, Hansika opted for a white blazer, which she donned without a bralette, making a bold statement. She looked stunning in the chic outfit. It seems she paired her blazer with matching bottoms. However, the padded shoulders and deep v-neck give her an oh-so-breathtaking look.

But wait! Hansika effortlessly transforms her classy look into a desi glam with the oxidized neckline. The silver choker necklace over the white blazer creates a contrasting touch, giving wow vibes. With the open hairstyle, she looks breezy. The shiny silver eye shadow, rosy pink cheeks, and nude pink lips add sophistication. And small earrings round up her appearance.

Kudos to the cameraman who captured Hansika at the perfect angles, showcasing her jaw-dropping jawline in striking moments. With her charismatic eyes, she left us spellbound.