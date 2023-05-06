Hansika Motwani and her entertaining 'Friday' life

Check out how Hansika Motwani is busy chilling on a Friday and what's currently happening in the life of the actress. As we all know, she's quite active on social media and henceforth, whatever content that she shares from her end, we always love it and how

Hansika Motwani is one of the most droolworthy and gorgeous actresses and performing artistes that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress started her career many years back as a child artiste and well, ever since then, she’s been getting tremendous amount of love and affection from one and all. Her fan following started many years back as a child artiste ever since the time she’s been playing the role of Karuna in the popular TV show ‘Shaka Laka Boom Boom’ and well, ever since then, things have truly been wonderful and hunky-dory for her professionally.

Check out how Hansika Motwani is giving us all a sneak-peek into her professional life on a Friday:

Whenever Hansika Motwani shares cute and adorable photos, videos and Instagram reels on her social media handle, it is nothing less than a visual delight for her fans. As a star, she always ensures that she gives her fans a sneak-peek into her daily life all the time. Well, this time as well, it was no different ladies and gentlemen. In a new social media story on her Instagram handle, Hansika Motwani shared a cute photo from her end which tells us about her life on a Friday. She’s seen getting ready for shoot and well, we love the discipline from her end. Want to see all of it? Here’s the snap below –

Personal Life:

Hansika Motwani is currently married to the 'love of her life' Sohael Khaturiya and the two of them are living a happy life ever after.