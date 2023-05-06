ADVERTISEMENT
Author: Subhojit Ghosh
06 May,2023 10:55:36
Hansika Motwani and her entertaining 'Friday' life

Hansika Motwani is one of the most droolworthy and gorgeous actresses and performing artistes that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress started her career many years back as a child artiste and well, ever since then, she’s been getting tremendous amount of love and affection from one and all. Her fan following started many years back as a child artiste ever since the time she’s been playing the role of Karuna in the popular TV show ‘Shaka Laka Boom Boom’ and well, ever since then, things have truly been wonderful and hunky-dory for her professionally.

Check out how Hansika Motwani is giving us all a sneak-peek into her professional life on a Friday:

Whenever Hansika Motwani shares cute and adorable photos, videos and Instagram reels on her social media handle, it is nothing less than a visual delight for her fans. As a star, she always ensures that she gives her fans a sneak-peek into her daily life all the time. Well, this time as well, it was no different ladies and gentlemen. In a new social media story on her Instagram handle, Hansika Motwani shared a cute photo from her end which tells us about her life on a Friday. She’s seen getting ready for shoot and well, we love the discipline from her end. Want to see all of it? Here’s the snap below –

Hansika Motwani and her entertaining 'Friday' life 804527

Personal Life:

Hansika Motwani is currently married to the ‘love of her life’ Sohael Khaturiya and the two of them are living a happy life ever after. Well, we wish them good luck and success together going forward. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

