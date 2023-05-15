ADVERTISEMENT
Hansika Motwani calls her mother ‘favourite lady’, shares pics from her young days

Hansika Motwani took to her Instagram handle to share pictures on her social media that of her mother. Celebrates the special day with a heart-felt note for her mum, check out below-

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
15 May,2023 04:32:24
With a career spanning over a decade, Hansika Motwani continues to be a prominent figure in the Indian film industry. Her dedication, talent, and versatility have allowed her to carve a niche for herself, and she remains an influential and beloved actress. As she continues to explore diverse roles and projects, audiences eagerly await her future endeavors, expecting nothing short of excellence from this talented star.

Owing to that, the actress has also earned immense love with her work on social media too. She keeps her fans engaged with her everyday posts on Instagram. And here’s how she has got her fans wowed with adorable pictures of her mother on Mother’s Day.

Hansika Motwani shares pictures of her mother from her young days

Hansika Motwani dropped pictures of her mother from her young days to now. She also added on photos, where we can see her with her mum in various occasions. Sharing the lovely pictures, Hansika wrote, “Maa❤️ Happy Mother’s Day Maa❤️ Cheers to my favorite lady. I am who I am because of you.love you”

Here take a look-

Fans Reactions

One wrote, “How lucky you ma’am❤you have beautiful mom wellwhisher friends I feel jealous to see you both mappy Mother’s Day to you mom”

Another wrote, “TANAY FAN HANSIKA.HAPPY MOTHERS DAY AUNTY SO SWEET MONAJI VERY NICE HANSIKA GOD BLESS YOU ❤️ U ALWAYS.😍”

A third user wrote, “Happy mother’s day Monah mah❤️😘 @monaji66 @ihansika 🫂🌍😻”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

