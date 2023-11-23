Hansika Motwani Challenges Her Limits, Attempts Difficult Workout, Watch

The gorgeous Hansika Motwani is a popular actress in the South industry who has won hearts with her on-screen stints. She is also an active social media user and loves sharing anecdotes from her personal and professional life. Today, she shares a glimpse of herself, challenging her to push her limits and make herself the fittest. Let’s have a look below.

Hansika Motwani’s Dedicated Workout

On Wednesday afternoon, Hansika took to her Instagram story and shared glimpses from her dedicated workout session. Firstly, she shares a picture of herself sitting in the gym all tired. The actress further reveals she has no energy for work due to her constantly busy schedule. “From catching 2 flights a day, for almost 2 weeks every day, surviving on less than 3 hours of sleep, not feeling motivated to workout.” But she also says, “Tap to see me push myself beyond my comfort zone.”

In the next clip, Hansika Motwani is seen trying a CrossFit workout and also emphasizes that “Everything is possible if you put your mind to it.” The actress also encourages others and says, “Here’s to getting stronger & fitter every day.”

Lastly, the actress is seen dedicatedly pushing her limits and trying to push her body perfectly. At the same time, she also asks if her fans pushed themselves or not.

