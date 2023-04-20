Hansika Motwani cuts a casual case in black casuals

Hansika Motwani keeps her causal fashion on point, shares candid moments on Instagram handle

Hansika Motwani is not just a mere actress, but rather an embodiment of style, grace, and elegance. Her fashion sense is nothing short of exquisite and she is revered as a fashion icon in the South Indian film industry. The actress has a penchant for combining traditional Indian wear with contemporary styles, giving her outfits a unique and distinctive look. Owing to that, the actress has now startled her fans with her casual stylefile on Instagram.

Whether, Western or Indian, the actress has never failed to astound us with her stylefiles. And this time with the summer hitting in, the actress gave off nothing but goals with her casuals. Check below-

Hansika Motwani shares candid picture

Hansika Motwani took to her Instagram stories to share a photo collage. The actress can be seen in her black crop top that she teamed with black joggers. The actress posed with all smiles for the picture, giving us pure goals with her fashion decks. She picked up a messy hairdo for the look. For makeup, she went off with dewy minimal eyes and preppy red cherry lips. She carried a stylish peach handbag.

Work Front

Hansika made her acting debut as a child artist in the television series “Shaka Laka Boom Boom” in 2001. She then made her film debut with the Telugu film “Desamuduru” in 2007, which was a huge commercial success. She has since acted in many Tamil and Telugu films, including “Aambala,” “Singam II,” and “Bogan,” among others.

However, she is widely known for playing as a child actor in the movie Koi Mil Gayya, that starred Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta in the lead roles.