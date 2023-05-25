Hansika Motwani denies reports that claimed she faced casting couch, read

Actress Hansika Motwani has denied the credibility of recent media reports suggesting her involvement in an encounter with the casting couch and harassment by a Telugu actor. Taking to Twitter, Hansika refuted the claims made in a specific report, clarifying that she never made the statements attributed to her.

The actress expressed her disapproval, asserting that the report was misleading and misrepresented her actual stance on the matter. Hansika’s response serves as a strong statement against the spread of false information and highlights her commitment to addressing such sensitive issues accurately.

Hansika Motwani rubbishes casting couch reports on Twitter

Taking it to Twitter handle, Hansika wrote, “”Have not given this quote ever! Stop printing rubbish,” She further tweeted, “Publications urging you to cross-check before picking up random news piece! Never made this comment that’s doing the rounds. Please fact check before publishing blindly,”

Check out-

Have not given this quote ever ! Stop printing rubbish !!!!!!! @GulteOfficial pic.twitter.com/qEIKU2z9zE — Hansika (@ihansika) May 23, 2023

Work Front

Hansika Motwani, initially making her mark as a child artist, captivated audiences with her early appearances on popular television shows like “Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand.” She soon gained widespread recognition as part of the ensemble cast of the blockbuster film “Koi… Mil Gaya,” alongside the talented duo of Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta. The young starlet’s breakthrough as a lead actress came at the tender age of 15, with her impressive performance in the Telugu movie “Desamuduru.” This achievement paved the way for her to venture into various film industries across the southern region of India. Hansika’s notable credits include the Kannada film “Bindaas,” where she starred alongside the late Puneeth Rajkumar, as well as the movies “Kantri” alongside Jr NTR and “Aap Ka Surroor” alongside Himesh Reshammiya. Her journey in the world of cinema showcases her versatility and talent, leaving a lasting impression on both audiences and critics alike.