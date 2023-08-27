Hansika Motwani gets a boho touch with denim crop jacket and knotted skirt

Hansika Motwani is turning up the fashion heat in a jaw-dropping denim crop jacket paired with a knotted skirt that’s causing style envy everywhere! This girl knows how to rock the denim look like no other.

For the foundation of this fashion-forward ensemble, Hansika opted for a crisp white crop t-shirt, proving once again that sometimes simplicity is the key to slaying the style game. But let’s be honest, this look is anything but ordinary.

In the makeup department, she chose to go minimal, letting her natural beauty shine through. Her wavy, open hair adds an air of effortless charm. And that smile? Well, that’s the best accessory anyone can wear.

But wait, there’s more! Hansika decked out her look with golden hoop earrings that scream chic. Her filled-in eyebrows and dewy eyes complete the effortlessly glamorous makeup. To kick things up a notch, she slipped into a stylish pair of black block strappy heels that perfectly balance comfort and style, making it clear that she’s ready to take on the world.

Now, why did she decide to unleash this fashion storm upon us? It’s all for the promotions of her latest project, “Partner,” and if her style is any indication, it’s going to be an absolute blockbuster!

Hansika Motwani is a force to be reckoned with, and this look is just another reminder that she’s the ultimate style icon. Keep slaying, Hansika!