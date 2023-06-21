Hansika Motwani gets a box full of mangoes as gift from Nita Ambani, check out

Hansika Motwani, the talented actress, recently received a delightful surprise in the form of a box full of mangoes from none other than Nita Ambani. Taking to her Instagram handle, Hansika shared her excitement by posting a picture of the precious gift. In the snapshot, the box filled with juicy mangoes can be seen, enticing viewers with its vibrant colors and mouthwatering appeal. Grateful for the thoughtful gesture, Hansika expressed her gratitude to Nita Ambani, acknowledging the sweet gift with heartfelt appreciation. As fans eagerly awaited a glimpse into this special moment, the actress’s Instagram post offered a sneak peek into the delightful surprise, leaving everyone craving for a taste of those delectable mangoes.

Hansika Motwani’s picture

In the picture, we can see a box full of mangoes. Sharing the picture, Hansika wrote, “Thank you for these yummy mangoes” and tagged Nita Ambani in the caption.

Here take a look-

Work Front

Hansika Motwani has left an indelible mark on the Indian film industry with her impressive body of work. From her debut in the Telugu film “Desamuduru” to her diverse roles in Tamil cinema like “Engeyum Kadhal,” “Oru Kal Oru Kannadi,” and the horror comedies “Aranmanai” and “Aranmanai 2,” Hansika has showcased her talent and versatility across various genres. With her charming screen presence and commendable performances, she has garnered critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base.