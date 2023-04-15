Hansika Motwani is one of the most adorable and prettiest actresses in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress has so far worked in various TV shows and movies and well, she’s quite an inspiration. Hansika Motwani started her career many years back as a child artiste in the popular TV show ‘Shaka Laka Boom Boom’ and well, ever since then, her fan following and swag hit a new high like never before. In all these years, Hansika Motwani has achieved tremendously and that’s why, within a very short span of time, she became an icon for innumerable young actresses. She got her first share of success in the Hindi TV industry and after that, she established her niche in the South regional entertainment space alongside the best in the business.

Hansika Motwani’s viral Krabi vlog will give you a visual delight:

One of the best things about Hansika Motwani is that as an artiste, she’s multi-dynamic like a true professional. Hansika is not only good with her movies and music videos. She has now also become a successful and popular YouTuber and content creator. That’s why, in her own YouTube channel, she often keeps on sharing interesting videos to give her fans a sneak-peek about her special luxury lifestyle. Talking about lifestyle, the beautiful actress had uploaded a video of herself from Krabi and well, within no time, the vlog went viral all over the internet. In case you missed it earlier, we give you another chance to see it. See below folks –

Hobby:

Apart from acting and music videos, Hansika Motwani also keeps active interest in painting and that’s why, in her beautiful house, she has many paintings of Gautam Buddha. Amazing fact, ain’t it? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com