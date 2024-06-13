Hansika Motwani Looks Fierce In A Co-ord Set With Designer Bralette, Checkout Photos

Hansika Motwani, queen of hearts, is well-known not just for her acting abilities but also for her unique dress sense, which sets new trends on a daily basis. In recent images, the diva has raised the fashion bar with an elegant appearance and breathtaking, stunning, coordinated look. Take a look at the photos below-

Hansika Motwani’s Co-ord Set With Designer Bralette-

Taking to her Instagram post, Hansika Motwani’s co-ord set is to feature a stylish and classy combination of white and blue brush strokes, pirated lapel collar, full sleeves, crop blazer, high-waisted ruffled layered thigh-high slit skirt, showcasing her fashion-forward sensibility. The ensemble consists of an attached brown with gold work embellished square neckline designer bralette, which creates a cohesive and trendy look.

Hansika’s Hair And Makeup-

Hansika styles her look in a sleek and edgy manner with a high ponytail hairstyle to complement the boldness of her outfit. Her makeup includes brown eyeshadow, rosy cheeks, matte lips, and bold elements to complement her fierce outfit. She compliments her outfit with a gold and white choker and some rings to make a statement-making for the outfit. In the photos, the actress flaunts her stylish look with charming expressions. Her look creates a captivating, memorable look that makes a lasting impression.

