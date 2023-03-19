Hansika Motwani, the Bollywood beauty took to her Instagram handle to share a beautiful set of pictures on her social media. The actress can be seen out on a candid hangout, looking surreal in red chic ensemble. The diva shared a couple of pictures from a restaurant on her Instagram handle, where we can see her enjoying a yum bowl of dessert, looking absolutely stunner in red.

In the pictures, we can see Hansika wearing a halter neck satin red ensemble. She completed the look with her sleek pulled back hairbun. She tucked it with a beautiful white lily. For accessories, she completed the look with her a pair of chic golden drop earrings. The actress ditched her makeup for the look, however, chose to put a subtle amount of pink blush on her cheeks to amp up the look.

Sharing the pictures on her social media handle, the actress captioned the pictures with a flower emoji.

Here take a look-

Hansika Motwani became popular with her work as a child actor in the movie Koi Mill Gayya. She portrayed as one of Hrithik’s school friends in the movie. Later to that, she went on to showcase her talent in some of the popular and big-budget movies too, predominantly in south.

Of late, the actress made headlines after she tied the knot with Sohael Khaturiya back in year 2022, December. Their marriage made quite a hurl all across the country. The actress also shared beautiful dreamy pictures from her wedding on her social media, giving her fans goals.