Hansika Motwani shines like never in Anamika Khanna couture, see pics

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
03 Jul,2023 05:30:49
Hansika Motwani, the talented and gorgeous actress who never fails to captivate her audience with her mesmerizing performances and stunning style. With a successful career in the Indian film industry, Hansika has carved a niche for herself as a versatile and accomplished artist. Beyond her acting prowess, she is also celebrated for her impeccable fashion sense, often turning heads with her chic and glamorous ensembles.

Hansika Motwani in stunning Anamika Khanna ensemble

Hansika Motwani wows in a breathtaking ensemble from the renowned designer Anamika Khanna! The talented actress recently took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes glimpses from a stunning photoshoot. In the pictures, Hansika looks absolutely ravishing, dressed in a black crop top and pants combination. Adding a touch of glamour, she adorned a mesmerizing shiny shrug from Anamika Khanna’s exquisite collection. With her sleek straight hair, subtle dewy eyes, and pretty nude pink lips, Hansika exudes sheer elegance. Completing the look, she accessorized with a pair of golden earrings, adding the perfect finishing touch to her remarkable ensemble.

About Anamika Khanna

Anamika Khanna, the fashion dynamo, is all about blending tradition with a dash of modern flair! With her magical designs and out-of-the-box style, she has become a true icon in the fashion world. From glamorous bridal wear to ready-to-wear ensembles, her creations are a delightful mix of intricate embroidery, luxurious fabrics, and stunning silhouettes. Anamika’s designs have graced runways and adorned celebrities, making her a go-to designer for fashionistas. Beyond her fashion prowess, Anamika Khanna is a philanthropist, supporting noble causes and empowering women in the industry. With her unstoppable creativity and dedication, Anamika Khanna is a true fashion magician, casting spells of style wherever she goes!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

