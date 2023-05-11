Hansika Motwani sirens glam in chocolate adorn, see pics

Hansika Motwani’s pictures in stunning cutout chocolate glamorous bodycon suit leaves us astounded with her fashion and style. The pictures are no miss, check out below

Hansika Motwani needs no introduction. The actress has come a long way. The diva making her niche evident in the industry with her work as a child actor, has now been earning love with her honed acting prowess as an adult too. She recently wrapped up for the shooting of Man.

Apart from her acting work, the actress has also been the head-turner with her fashion wraps. Starting from traditional avatars to sassy western looks, the diva has never failed to garner love with her fashion quotient. Owing to that, here we have shared Hansika’s all preppy and glam moments in sheer chocolate hued bodycon dress, that she aced off with bold makeup and utmost grace.

Hansika Motwani stuns in chocolate bodycon outfit

In the pictures, we can see her wearing a cutout bodycon outfit. The outfit featured a shirt armour. The gown featured cutout from two sides. It had ruched pencil tailed bottom. The diva completed the look with her blonde wavy highlights. For makeup, she picked up smokey smudgy eyes and nude pink lips. The diva clubbed the look with a pair of heels giving us nothing but goals

Sharing the pictures, she dropped a chocolate hued heart emoji.

Check out below-

Bodycon Fashion

Bodycon fashion has been storming since aeons. The fashion style has evolved a long way, and with different aesthetics and more. Whether you are ought to go for a party or a casual hangout with your friends or your partner, bodycon outfits can always be your go-to picks from the rundown.