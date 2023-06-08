Hansika Motwani sparks in floral ethnic wear, see pic

Actress Hansika Motwani turned heads and lit up the scene as she stepped out in a stunning floral ethnic ensemble. Rocking her vibrant attire, she effortlessly embraced the golden hour with a radiant smile that could melt hearts. The social media frenzy erupted as fans showered her with adoration and love, praising her impeccable style and infectious charm. With her fashion game on point and the golden rays of the sun adding an extra glow, Hansika proved once again that she’s the ultimate queen of capturing picture-perfect moments.

Hansika Motwani stuns in pink floral salwar suit

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share the picture. We can see her looking all gorgeous as she wore the floral printed cotton pink salwar suit. She completed the look with her pulled back sleek hairbun. The diva rounded it off with sheer black rectangle glasses, going all smiles. Embracing the glow of the golden hour, Hansika Motwani got the glam on the edge.

For accessories, the Shaka Laka Boom Boom star decided to prep it up with a pair of drop oxidised jhumkas, to boost the OOTD.

Check it out-

Reactions

A user got all awed with the look and wrote, “Lovely is such an understatement for the perfection that is you ⚡you are tremendously elegant”

Another wrote, “This is not a golden hour …… because u are a gold so hour is already gone golden ❤️❤️❤️ u are so beautiful ihansika……❤️❤️❤️❤️”