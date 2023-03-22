Hansika Motwani is one of the celebrated actresses from the Bollywood industry. The actress became a household name after her portrayal as one of the kids in the movie Koi Mill Gayya. The movie also starred Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta and Rekha in the lead roles. Since then, Hansika has been rising to peak. She has also done several movies in the south too and is now one of the most adored celebs on social media. All thanks to her regular engaging posts that she drops.

Of now, the actress has shared pictures from her beach diaries, and we are getting all wowed in the tempt of her babe hot look.

In the pictures, we can see Hansika Motwani wearing an one shoulder neon tube top. The actress completed the look with high-waist denim shorts. The actress completed the look with her long wavy hair do. The actress amped it up with preppy blue tinted cat-eye sunglass. For accessories, she completed the look with a chic neckpiece.

The actress in the pictures can be seen posing like boss on her expensive Jet Ski ride. The actress going all smiles as she takes the ride, wrote, “Lost at sea? I’m not shore. 😉🌊” Here take a look a the pictures below-

Have you ever tried out Jet Ski rides? If not, we are sure you are willing to after watching your favourite actress enjoying a joyful ride, isn’t it? Let us know your thoughts on it in the comment section below and for more updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.