Just another bright, beautiful day when Hansika Motwani, the Koi Mil Gayya star, decided to drop in some new travel lifestyle goals on Instagram. The actress shared a video of her luxe yacht ride on Instagram. Looking all sensuous and preppy in her adorn, the actress basks under the beach sun. Scroll down beneath to check the video-

Hansika Motwani shares video of her yacht ride

Hansika Motwani got the beach vibe all on point. In the video, we can see her wearing a stylish neon green crop top with denim shorts. The actress clubbed her one-shoulder neon green top with a casual green shirt. She completed the look with gorgeous long hair, blue-tinted shades and no makeup. For accessories, she decked it up with a beaded neckpiece that includes some tiny and beautiful seashells.

Sharing the video and pictures on her Instagram, she wrote, “Blue skies, denim shorts, and some salty hair” The pictures are truly to get a hang of! Here take a look-

Hansika Motwani’s love for travel

This Bollywood starlet has a serious case of wanderlust and loves nothing more than exploring the globe. From the beaches of Bali to the ski slopes of Switzerland, there is no destination too far or too cold for her to visit. But what we find constant is her love for the seas and beaches. And this above series showcasing her yacht ride says it all.

Social Media

Hansika Motwani keeps it active on her social media handle. She often treats her followers with her travel diaries, work updates and more. She holds a huge fan following on her Instagram too, counting to 5.8 million followers.