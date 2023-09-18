Movies | Celebrities

Hansika Motwani’s floral dungaree is perfect for you Autumn blues

Hansika Motwani took to her Instagram handle to share a set of pictures, looking divine and angelic in her beautiful brown floral dungaree. She topped it on caramel hued high-neck t-shirt and styled it with suncap and minimal makeup

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
18 Sep,2023 12:28:46
Hansika Motwani has just given us the ultimate autumn fashion goals, and we’re here for it! In a recent Instagram post, the actress looked like an absolute vision in her floral dungaree. It’s the perfect antidote to those autumn blues that might start creeping in as the weather gets chillier.

She paired her brown floral dungaree with a caramel-hued high-neck t-shirt, and the combination is pure autumn magic. The earthy tones are not only in sync with the season but also incredibly stylish. It’s like she’s wrapped herself in the warm and cozy colours of autumn.

To complete the look, Hansika added a suncap – a perfect accessory for the autumn sun. It not only adds a touch of chic to her outfit but also provides some much-needed shade. And let’s not forget her minimal makeup, which is a trend we can all get behind this season. Natural beauty is always in style, especially when the leaves are changing colour.

Autumn fashion is all about embracing the changing leaves and cooler temperatures with style. As the days get shorter and the air becomes crisper, it’s the perfect time to play with layers, textures, and warm hues. Beyond the floral dungarees and high-neck t-shirts, you can also explore cozy oversized sweaters paired with skinny jeans and ankle boots – a classic autumn look. Don’t forget about the timeless appeal of trench coats and scarves to add sophistication to your wardrobe. And when the occasion calls for it, a tailored blazer can effortlessly transition from work to a cozy dinner. Embrace rich earthy tones like rust, olive, and mustard to stay in sync with the season’s palette. Whether it’s casual chic or polished elegance, autumn offers endless opportunities to express your style and stay comfortably fashionable.

So, if you’re wondering what to wear to chase away those autumn blues, take a page from Hansika Motwani’s style book. A floral dungaree, a cozy high-neck t-shirt, a suncap, and some minimal makeup – that’s your recipe for looking divine and feeling fabulous this fall. Embrace the season with your fashion choices, and who knows, you might just brighten up those gloomy autumn days!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

