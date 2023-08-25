Hansika Motwani’s intricate floral designed white crop top and mini skirt look perfect for a cosy day out

Popular actress Hansika Motwani is currently in full swing with the promotions of her upcoming Tamil film, ‘Partner,’ set to hit theaters on August 25th. Directed by Manoj Damodharan, the movie features actor Aadhi Pinisetty in the lead role. While actively promoting the film, Hansika has been treating her fans with regular updates on social media.

In her most recent social media posts, Hansika shared photos from a stunning photoshoot. She looked radiant in a white crop top paired with brown sandals and a white skirt. The white crop top was elegantly adorned with floral embroidery, while the skirt featured unique net detailing that beautifully complemented her look. Hansika posed in various styles for these captivating pictures, completing her ensemble with gold earrings and a gold bracelet.

We are in absolute love with Hansika’s divine white avatar in the pictures. Posing with utmost poise and grace, the diva is definitely giving us pure fashion goals.

Additionally, Hansika Motwani recently celebrated her birthday in Istanbul alongside her husband, Sohael Khaturiya. The couple tied the knot in December of last year. Sharing glimpses from her birthday celebration in Turkey, filled with cakes and drinks, she joyfully captioned her post with, “Happy Birthday To Me.”

As the release date for ‘Partner’ approaches, Hansika’s fans are eagerly anticipating her latest on-screen venture, ready to witness her charisma on the big screen once again.