Hansika Motwani with a wanderer heart is also a foodaholic. The actress loves to enjoy different cuisines from different countries all around the globe. The actress has frequently shared pictures and videos on her social media handle, where we have seen her enjoying some real good food. And here’s another video of Hansika Motwani, that proves how food fanatic the actress has always been.

Hansika Motwani’s viral video enjoying delicacy at a restaurant

The video of Hansika Motwani went viral on the internet. In the video, we can see Hansika Motwani all getting indulged to enjoy the good food. The actress can be seen taking a smooth bite from her spoon. And we can see the happiness on her face. Check out below-

However, this isn’t the first time that Hansika Motwani showed her love food. Time and again the actress has shared instances on her social media handle, where she has showcased her love for different cuisines.

Hansika Motwani Personal Life

The actress got married to Sohael Khaturiya last year December. However, earlier there were reports that Sohael was married to Hansika’s best friend before he tied the knot with the Koi Mil Gayya actress. Post these reports went viral, Hansika had to face backlash from the netizens. However, last month, she decided speak about it. She said, “The whole narrative was media-written — best friend, this friend and all… I was like, ‘arre baap re (oh my God)’.” When she was asked how she reacted when reports of her being present at Sohael’s first wedding surfaced, the actor said, “No, but he is my brother’s best friend. He’s always been around us.”

She further said, “I think I have said this in the series too — ye tha andekha, anjana sa… iske baju me toh mai ghumti thi (He was the unknown, mystery man who was always around)’. So, he was always around me. I think we both have dated other individuals, when we were around each other. He was my brother’s best friend and then eventually we became best friends and that’s how it started. There was a time when I used to tell people, they say ‘marry your best friend, it is the most coolest thing, you will be comfortable’. I used to say ‘yeh sab jhoot bolte hai. Aisa kuch nahi hota hai (This is a myth, people are lying)’. And, when it happened to me, I was like, ‘I want to take back my words’, because marrying your best friend is the most comfortable thing that can happen to your life. I am just blessed.” As quoted by Indian Express.