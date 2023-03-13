One of the most attractive and gifted actresses in the South is Hansika Motwani. With some of her best outfit choices, the diva boards up in style. Her fashion choices never fail to confound the audience. The actress’s fashionable and alluring style is evident in her social media account feed. We are now showcasing her Instagram’s top 5 statement pieces of jewelry.

1) Oxidized Jewelry: Hansika Motwani accessorized a blue saree with oxidized jewelry. Jewelry made of oxidized metal can be worn with ethnic Salwar suits or with clothing made of other materials, such as statement tops, gowns, sarees, etc.

2) Bracelets: The well-known Koi Mil Gaya actress Hansika Motwani accessorized her light-as-air white blouse and skirt with a striking bracelet and understated eye makeup. This bracelet goes well with dresses of all lengths, including minis.

3) Spectacular earrings: The stunning Hansika never fails to dazzle with her sense of fashion. Her bold earrings are an additional piece of jewelry that without a doubt makes your outfit look better than ever. You can dress your sarees, lehengas, or Western clothing with spectacular earrings.

4) Glasses: Everyone loves Hansika’s stylish and unique frames. The diva accessorized her frock with chic eyewear. These can be worn with whatever attire you want.

5) Finger Rings: When you have your hands bare, finger rings offer you a confident and elegant appearance. The diva dressed up her plain appearance with unusual color rings like a pro.

You undoubtedly admired Hansika Motwani’s fashion-forward accessories. So, if you would, please comment.