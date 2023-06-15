Hansika Motwani’s traditional fashion is all about glitters and shine, here’s proof

When it comes to traditional fashion, Hansika Motwani knows how to make a dazzling statement that will leave you in awe. And yes, did she prove it at a Diwali function! She cladded in a stylish pink glittery indo-western saree that would make anyone’s eyes sparkle with delight.

Hansika’s style in Indo-western saree look

The actress confidently rocked a sheer designer baby pink saree that was adorned with glimmering sequins and shimmer. It was a sight to behold! But that’s not all. Hansika’s fashion game reached new heights with her gorgeous thick wavy blonde highlights, adding a touch of glamour to her already radiant look. She lit up the room like a Diwali firecracker, leaving everyone mesmerized by her exquisite sense of style.

Hansika Motwani is truly a fashion icon who knows how to shine and sparkle, making traditional fashion a whole lot more fun and fabulous!

She went on to share pictures from the event, where we could spot all gorgeous wearing a beautiful black embellished salwar suit. She teamed it off with sleek pulled back hairbun, sleek laminated eyebrows, dewy eyes and nude lips.

Sharing the pictures, Hansika Motwani wrote, “Diwali is always special”

We are currently going all awed by this major fashion throwback from Diwali. What are your thoughts on the above style file by Hansika? Are you getting goals just like us? Because we are!

Let us know in the comments below!