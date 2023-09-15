Hansika Motwani's Turtle Neck Crop Top And Long Knitted Skirt With Silk Jacket Are Trendy Autumn Fashion, See Photos

Hansika Motwani, the stunning diva in the world of lights, camera, and action, often gets into the spotlight with her fashion. Whether it is traditional drapes or western dresses, she never fails to carry off every look with grace. This time, the diva serves comfy and classy Autumn fashion goals with new Instagram photos.

Hansika Motwani’s Autumn Fashion In Crop Top And Skirt

The 32-year-old Hansika, taking to her Instagram, shared a series of pictures showing her comfort style. She mixes and matches aesthetic shades for the moody and chill vibes of Autumn. She dons a turtle neck crop top paired with a creamy beige knitted skirt, which she rocked with a satin light brown crop jacket.

What’s more? Hansika adds an extra dose of fun with the soft curl short hairstyle. The minimal eye makeup, rosy cheeks, and nude lips rounded her appearance. With the broken strappy footwear, she gives her style a comfortable look.

In the series of photos, Hansika Motwani embraces autumn vibes in striking and quirky poses. While in the caption, she shared the release date of her upcoming project mythri (MY3) on 15th September on Disney Plus Hotstar.

So, did you like Hansika Motwani’s autumn fashion file? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.