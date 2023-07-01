ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Here’s why Hansika Motwani makes her husband Sohael Khaturiya sleep in another room

Hansika Motwani shared a surprising revelation about her sleeping arrangements with her husband. She confessed that she often insists on making Sohael sleep in a separate room. Read below to know why

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
01 Jul,2023 00:05:14
Here’s why Hansika Motwani makes her husband Sohael Khaturiya sleep in another room

Popular actress Hansika Motwani, renowned for her roles in Tamil and Telugu films, recently tied the knot with her business partner-turned-lover, Sohael Khaturiya, in a lavish ceremony held at a magnificent palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The couple’s wedding extravaganza was captured in a documentary titled ‘Love Shaadi Drama,’ which premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar, offering fans an intimate glimpse into their special day.

Hansika Motwani reveals that she makes her husband sleep in other room for her bags.

In a recent video, Hansika Motwani shared a surprising revelation about her sleeping arrangements with her husband. She confessed that she often insists on making Sohael sleep in a separate room. The reason behind this unconventional practice is her desire to keep her expensive handbag collection displayed on their bed so that they can “breathe.” The actress disclosed her longstanding passion for luxury handbags, dating back to when she was just 18 years old. Her first bag was a Louis Vuitton, priced at a staggering 1 lakh. Since then, Hansika has cherished her growing collection and considers it not only a personal preference but also a wise investment. Despite the unique sleeping arrangement, the actress’s love for her handbags remains an integral part of her life.

She added, “All my handbags are above Rs.1 lakh. My current favorite handbag is the Kelly bag I bought last year when I went to Paris. I buy all this with my hard earned money. I am going back to Paris. So I plan to buy Kelly bag again. If I go out for dinner with Sohael, I book a table for three, not two. I always keep my handbag carefully on one chair. That’s how much I treasure my handbags. Even if I am going out of Mumbai for just a day, my bed is full of bags. So my husband said he prefers to sleep in another room instead of my bed.” As quoted by India Glitz.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Hansika Motwani’s favourite travel destination is a ‘global favourite’
Hansika Motwani’s favourite travel destination is a ‘global favourite’
OOPS: Hansika Motwani gets new marriage proposal after wedding with Sohael Khaturiya, see how she reacted
OOPS: Hansika Motwani gets new marriage proposal after wedding with Sohael Khaturiya, see how she reacted
“I would keep flying”, Hansika Motwani on her debut with Allu Arjun at the age of 15
“I would keep flying”, Hansika Motwani on her debut with Allu Arjun at the age of 15
Gorgeous! Hansika Motwani turns glam bar on in casual chocolate hued t-shirt
Gorgeous! Hansika Motwani turns glam bar on in casual chocolate hued t-shirt
Watch: Hansika Motwani drops a perfect video compilation with BFF Tanvi Shah with heartfelt birthday note
Watch: Hansika Motwani drops a perfect video compilation with BFF Tanvi Shah with heartfelt birthday note
Hansika Motwani gets accused of weight loss surgery post marriage, actress reacts
Hansika Motwani gets accused of weight loss surgery post marriage, actress reacts
Latest Stories
Check Out: Who Makes Special Appearance At Neha Kakkar’s Concert
Check Out: Who Makes Special Appearance At Neha Kakkar’s Concert
Ileana D’Cruz’s ‘powerful’ inspiring message on life is what the world needs to hear
Ileana D’Cruz’s ‘powerful’ inspiring message on life is what the world needs to hear
Saie Tamhankar Congratulates Director Sameer Vidwans For Satyaprem Ki Katha
Saie Tamhankar Congratulates Director Sameer Vidwans For Satyaprem Ki Katha
Nia Sharma Looks Sultry In Bikini, Takes Dip In Oceanfront
Nia Sharma Looks Sultry In Bikini, Takes Dip In Oceanfront
R Balki Reveals What Made Shraddha Kapoor And Ranbir Kapoor’s Tu Jhooti Main Makkar A Hit?
R Balki Reveals What Made Shraddha Kapoor And Ranbir Kapoor’s Tu Jhooti Main Makkar A Hit?
Find Out Ananya Panday’s Support System
Find Out Ananya Panday’s Support System
Read Latest News