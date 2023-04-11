Hansika Motwani is one of the most famous beauties in the south industry. The diva’s impeccable fashion sense occasionally buzzes in the news headlines. Her style is more about modernism and a classy look. And so her every appearance has something statement in it. Let’s check out some of her statement earrings, from hoop patterns to pearls embedded in the pictures below.

1) Long Drop Earring

Hansika Motwani exuded gorgeousness in a shimmery grey dress with edgy makeup and hairstyle. But the long drop earrings in dual color added to her appearance.

2) Long Oxidised Earrings

South queen Hansika Motwani donned a printed lehenga paired with a matching cape. Her simple look was completed with a high ponytail and makeup. She chose long oxidized jhumka earrings to add glam to her look.

3) Chandelier Earrings

Hansika Motwani, the gorgeous beauty, wore a light-shade embroidered salwar suit. To make her appearance a bit sparkling with green chandelier earrings.

4) Layered Jhumka

Style ethnic salwar suit like Hansika Motwani with pair of layered jhumka and add a statement to your appearance. At the same time, the simple makeup and hair suited well with her look.

5) Half Hoop

Hansika Motwani exudes a hotness charm in a grey fall-out crop top paired with shiny black pants and heels. The white pearl half-hoop earrings made her appearance classic.

