How Cute: Ananya Panday receives special gift from little fan, her reaction will melt you

Check out how Ananya Panday engaged with a little fan and how her day was made

Ananya Panday is presently loved and rated extremely highly as one of the best and most desirable actresses in the Indian entertainment space. The beautiful damsel had made her grand debut in movies in the year 2019 with Student Of The Year 2 and well, the movie certainly announced her arrival on the big stage for real. From there onwards, she’s been trying to prove her mettle and talent as a performing artiste like no other and well, we genuinely feel that she’s only set to get better over due course of time as an artiste. Whenever she gets time away from the hustle and bustle of her daily busy schedule, she loves to spend time with her family and engage in special occasions to have fun.

Check out how Ananya Panday received a sweet and adorable gift from a little fan:

Ananya Panday enjoys a humongous fan following among the masses, particularly among the young generation and kids. Well, that’s exactly why, they make the most of the opportunity they get when it comes to showcasing love to Ananya. On Sunday, a little fan was spotted with Ananya Panday and well, the little munchkin gave a special gift to the Gehraiyaan actress. While receiving the same, the diva had an adorable reaction and we are totally melting after seeing the same. See below folks –

