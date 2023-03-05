Madhuri Dixit will always be known as the Bollywood “Dhak Dhak Girl” to all the kids who grew up in the 1990s. Every female has spent their entire life dancing to Ek Do Teen, and every guy has lusted after that 1000-watt smile. Undoubtedly, the stunning Madhuri Dixit Nene is the subject at hand.

She is one actress that continuously pushes the boundaries of beauty. Madhuri has accomplished everything, from showing that age is just a number to making short, wavy hair an ultimate style statement in the 1990s. Let’s look at some of the beauty tips the actress swears.

Facial cleansing

In Madhuri’s opinion, cleaning is the key to having clear, radiant skin. She disclosed that she washed her face with lukewarm water multiple times daily to keep it pristine. However, washing your face with hot water should be avoided since it dries out your skin and causes it to become dry and flaky.

Sunscreen is required

Since she believes the sun affects her skin more quickly than anything else, Madhuri always applies enough sunscreen before leaving the house. In addition to tanning, unprotected sun exposure causes sallow skin, early ageing, and skin cancer.

Honey Is Important for Skin Care Factor

The actress uses a variety of homemade masks to soothe her skin, but she always includes honey. And we concur with her entirely! Because honey is a humectant, it draws moisture to your skin to nourish and moisturize it. Also, it aids in treating skin conditions like dullness, acne, sunburn, etc.

Consume a Balanced Diet

You are what you eat is a theory that Madhuri firmly believes. She recommends everyone consume proteins, green leafy vegetables, and colourful vegetables. She disclosed that she consumes five meals daily to speed up her metabolism. She also mentioned eating her dinner before 7.30 p.m. because it helps digestion.

Most Important, always Dance for your glowing skin

Madhuri Dixit is a talented dancer. The actress attributes dancing to her attractiveness. She advises everyone to learn to dance to be upbeat and joyful by engaging a few times each week in the classical dance genre Kathak. And as they say, the prettiest girls are those who are pleased.

