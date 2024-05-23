Hungry For More: Jacqueline Fernandez’s Behind-the-Scenes Red Carpet Rituals

Jacqueliene Fernandez is one of the most loved actresses in the town. And it is not easy to live an actress’s life. Whether shooting late at night, rushing for events, or catching up on a flight, a day is always filled with lots of work. The most difficult part comes when an actress has to get ready for hours to make an appearance on the red carpet for a few minutes. And many of us wonder what happens after coming from the event. Jacqueliene has got us covered as she shared a peek into her post-red-carpet foodie rituals.

Jacqueliene Fernandez’s Post-Red Carpet Foodie Rituals

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jacqueliene Fernandez shared a photo showcasing insights into the post-red carpet ritual. In the image, the actress can be seen extremely hungry as she hops on food. Also, it seems the diva couldn’t resist herself as she hops on food in a bathrobe. The actress takes the plate in her hand and starts eating to satisfy herself. Spaghetti, French fries, and some fried stuff were on the menu.

Jacqueliene Fernandez recently walked the red carpet of the 77th Cannes Film Festival gracing her look in two different attires. She rocked her appearance in a stunning metallic strapless gown for her first look. In contrast, her second look was a masterpiece. The diva donned a beautiful lavender strapless midi featuring intricate sheer details and threadwork. With both her looks, she became the talk of the town on the internet.