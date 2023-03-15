Hansika Motwani is one of the most admired and loved actresses in the country. She started her career since a very young and tender age and well, we all have loved her in the show ‘Shaka Laka Boom Boom’ and well, ever since then, she’s carried forward her career wonderfully. Soon after establishing herself in the Hindi TV industry as a child artiste, Hansika established herself all over again in the South regional entertainment industry and well, ever since then, things have been wonderful from her end. While her career has primarily been about good work, recently, she had opened up about a controversy that’s been a big part of her life. During an episode of Hansika’s ‘Love Shaadi Drama’, Hansika was quoted as saying,

“This is the price you pay for being famous. When I was 21, people wrote such crap, you know what I mean. If I would have taken it in the past, I can take it now as well. Everyone said that I had injections to help me grow up quickly. She further revealed that many people thought that she was given these hormonal injections by her mom in order to grow fast.“

Well, what’s your take on this? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com