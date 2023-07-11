ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

In Pics: Hansika Motwani wins internet in her glam avatar

Hansika Motwani has sent the internet into a frenzy with her stunning and glamorous avatar. The diva recently shared some jaw-dropping pictures that have quickly become the talk of the town. Check out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
11 Jul,2023 01:05:15
In Pics: Hansika Motwani wins internet in her glam avatar 832343

Bollywood actress Hansika Motwani has sent the internet into a frenzy with her stunning and glamorous avatar. The diva recently shared some jaw-dropping pictures that have quickly become the talk of the town. In her latest Instagram posts, Hansika can be seen exuding sheer elegance and oozing confidence in her stylish outfits. From dazzling sequined gowns to chic casual ensembles, she has effortlessly nailed every look. With her radiant smile and impeccable fashion sense, Hansika has undoubtedly become the epitome of glamour. Fans and followers couldn’t contain their excitement, showering her with compliments and praises for her impeccable style and stunning beauty. It’s safe to say that Hansika Motwani has once again won the hearts of her fans, leaving them eagerly waiting for her next fashionable appearance.

Decoding Hansika’s look

The actress can be seen decked up in a luxurious label. The stunning glam outfit features some beautiful craft work in glitters and abstract design. The diva decked it up with minimal makeup, and left her hair flowing on her shoulders. The actress posed with utmost poise and grace in the photoshoot looks, leaving her fans all wowed to core.

Have a look-

In Pics: Hansika Motwani wins internet in her glam avatar 832333

In Pics: Hansika Motwani wins internet in her glam avatar 832334

In Pics: Hansika Motwani wins internet in her glam avatar 832335

In Pics: Hansika Motwani wins internet in her glam avatar 832336

In Pics: Hansika Motwani wins internet in her glam avatar 832337

In Pics: Hansika Motwani wins internet in her glam avatar 832338

In Pics: Hansika Motwani wins internet in her glam avatar 832339

In Pics: Hansika Motwani wins internet in her glam avatar 832340

In Pics: Hansika Motwani wins internet in her glam avatar 832341

The actress is currently busy with her upcoming flick ‘Partner.’ The actress was last seen at the trailer launch of the movie, where she was joined by Robo Shankar and other crew members. With a career spanning over a decade, she has delivered memorable performances in films like “Engeyum Kadhal,” “Oru Kal Oru Kannadi,” and “Aranmanai.” Her ability to portray a wide range of characters, from bubbly and vivacious to intense and emotional, has earned her accolades and a dedicated fan base.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Watch: Hansika Motwani shows gratitude for all the love she got for ‘Partner’ 830793
Watch: Hansika Motwani shows gratitude for all the love she got for ‘Partner’
Partner Trailer: Hansika Motwani aces in this sci-fi comedy 823163
Partner Trailer: Hansika Motwani aces in this sci-fi comedy
Hansika Motwani shines like never in Anamika Khanna couture, see pics 822895
Hansika Motwani shines like never in Anamika Khanna couture, see pics
Hansika Motwani thinks Ranveer Singh can ‘pull off’ any style, here’s why 822883
Hansika Motwani thinks Ranveer Singh can ‘pull off’ any style, here’s why
Here’s why Hansika Motwani makes her husband Sohael Khaturiya sleep in another room 822204
Here’s why Hansika Motwani makes her husband Sohael Khaturiya sleep in another room
Hansika Motwani’s favourite travel destination is a ‘global favourite’ 821567
Hansika Motwani’s favourite travel destination is a ‘global favourite’
Latest Stories
Gauhar Khan drops unseen pics from ‘Godh Bharai’, epitomises as queen in white 832568
Gauhar Khan drops unseen pics from ‘Godh Bharai’, epitomises as queen in white
Janhvi Kapoor Turns 'Bawaal' In Green Saree 832322
Janhvi Kapoor Turns ‘Bawaal’ In Green Saree
Here's Find Out Neha Kakkar's Second Love 832318
Here’s Find Out Neha Kakkar’s Second Love
In Pics: Ritabhari Chakraborty Goes Dreamy In Pink 832515
In Pics: Ritabhari Chakraborty Goes Dreamy In Pink
Sneak Peek Into Rani Chatterjee's Monday Motivation 832532
Sneak Peek Into Rani Chatterjee’s Monday Motivation
Parineeti Chopra Becomes Entrepreneur With Her Investment In Clensta, Know Details 832436
Parineeti Chopra Becomes Entrepreneur With Her Investment In Clensta, Know Details
Read Latest News