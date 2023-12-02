Inside Deepika Padukone’s cosy “girls trip” to London [Photos]

Deepika Padukone, amidst her bustling schedule, recently treated herself to a girls’ trip in London, and the pictures she shared on Instagram spoke volumes about the joy she experienced.

Accompanied by her friends Sneha Ramachander and Divya Narayan, Deepika’s escapade garnered attention, drawing supportive cheers from her husband, Ranveer Singh.

The series of photos posted on a Thursday showcased Deepika’s fashion sense in a comfortable yet stylish ensemble against the backdrop of London’s charm. The images provided a glimpse into the actress’s lighter moments, resonating well with her widespread fan base.

Deepika Padukone’s work front

While her cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ marked her most recent screen appearance, Deepika’s upcoming projects have generated significant anticipation. Nag Ashwin’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is a futuristic venture featuring an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. Scheduled for a theatrical release in 2024, this film adds a futuristic flair to Deepika’s diverse filmography.

Looking ahead, the actress is set to share the screen with Hrithik Roshan in ‘Fighter,’ showcasing her versatility.