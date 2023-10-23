Movies | Celebrities

Inside Hansika Motwani’s ‘coolest’ girl day out [Photo]

Hansika Motwani, the epitome of chic, recently treated her fans to an inside glimpse of her 'coolest' girl day out, and let me tell you, it was nothing short of fabulous

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
23 Oct,2023 20:10:26
credit: Hansika Motwani Instagram

With a few candid pictures shared on her Instagram handle, this Bollywood diva effortlessly radiated goals in every frame.

In these snapshots, Hansika looked nothing short of a fashion goddess, exuding sheer elegance and charm. The camaraderie among her friends was simply heartwarming, and they all sported those megawatt smiles that could light up any room.

In these snapshots, Hansika looked nothing short of a fashion goddess, exuding sheer elegance and charm. The camaraderie among her friends was simply heartwarming, and they all sported those megawatt smiles that could light up any room.

Hansika’s choice of attire was, to say the least, jaw-dropping. She donned a stylish electric blue bralette that showcased her impeccable fashion taste. Paired with high-waisted denim jeans, this ensemble was the very definition of cool and casual with a dash of sophistication. The vibrant blue hue was a testament to her bold and confident style, and it perfectly complemented her radiant personality.

Check out-

To top it all off, the actress added an air of mystique with a pair of stylish black shades that effortlessly oozed star power. Her wavy long hairdo was a playful touch, adding a sense of carefree elegance to the entire look. In Hansika’s world, ‘coolest’ was not just a word; it was a lifestyle, and she owned it with grace.

These photos were not just a glimpse into a ‘girl day out,’ but a masterclass in combining comfort, style, and fun. With Hansika Motwani leading the way, it was a day filled with laughter, style, and, of course, unforgettable fashion moments.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

