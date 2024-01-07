It’s real-time ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ for Ananya Panday in London [Photos]

Bollywood sensation Ananya Panday has recently treated her fans to a visual delight by sharing captivating snapshots from her New Year celebrations in London on her Instagram account. The actress, known for her infectious smile, kicked off the series with a mesmerizing photograph, showcasing her million-dollar smile that undoubtedly stole the spotlight.

All in style!

Dressed in a chic black tee and cap, Ananya exuded casual yet stylish vibes as she turned away from the camera, adding an air of mystery to the frame.

Ananya Panday’s sweet tooth got no miss!

The glamour didn’t stop there; Ananya also indulged her sweet tooth during her London sojourn. The actress shared a tempting glimpse of her dessert bowl, featuring a delectable combination of ice cream, cornflakes, and chocolate chip cookies. It seems like Ananya knows how to balance indulgence with her vibrant travel adventures.

Not just content with culinary delights, Ananya Panday explored the cultural side of London by paying a visit to the dinosaur museum. Her Instagram story unfolds like a visual diary of her exciting escapades, giving fans a peek into the actress’s fun-filled holiday in the British capital.

See photos here:

Swipe left, and Ananya’s Instagram album transforms into a winter wonderland, capturing the festive holiday decor that adorned the city streets. The images radiate warmth and coziness, perfectly encapsulating the essence of the season. In her caption, Ananya expressed the delightful experience with a touch of humor, describing the atmosphere as “Warmmmm and fuzzzzyyyyy (bear emoji),” while playfully acknowledging giant sloths as possibly the coolest animals that ever roamed the Earth, accompanied by a victory sign emoji.