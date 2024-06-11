Jacqueliene Fernandes and her love for Dogs, See Pics!

Jacqueline Fernandez is well-known for her love of animals, especially her affection for pet dogs. The actress recently shared some delightful candid moments with her furry friends on Instagram. Take a look at these heartwarming photos featuring her pets.

Jacqueliene Fernandez’s Cute Moments With Pet Dogs-

Taking to her Instagram post, the actress looks stunning in a lined printed lapel collar, sleeveless, V-neckline, layered flared dress that gives comfort and classiness at the same time. She rounded off her look with a side-parted puffed ponytail with front bangs. The actress opted for minimal makeup with matte lips and accessories her look with a necklace, bracelets, and a ring.

Jacqueline Fernandez stepped out to Mumbai for a Paint with Puppies session! On Sunday, the actress shared a glimpse from her active workshop. In the pictures shared, she looks busy spreading awareness about adopting Indie dogs and capturing pictures with the Animal Angels Foundation team members. Other images show her painting as part of the art therapy workshop while holding a cute doggy close to her. The photo series features fun-filled candid moments with cute pets.

She captioned her post, “All these cuties are still up for adoption! If you’re keen to give them their forever homes, do DM us at the jf.yolofoundation.”

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.