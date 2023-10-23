Jacqueline Fernandez' Pics From Her Pilgrimage Outing Are Serene And Spiritual; Take A Look

Jacqueline Fernandes is usually the seductive damsel dressed to admire!! She is always high on her make-up and fashion quotient. There is no dull moment in the fashion and styling of Jacqueline, as we know!! Her fashion statements are always to the point and she is admired and loved for her style and aura!! However, the new post of Jacqueline sheds light on her other side, the divine side of her life. Jacqueline recently posted images from her pilgrimage trip, where she is seen being at her spiritual best. The ambience of the place she travelled seems to be cold, covered with snow. We see Jacqueline’s no make-up look in these pictures. She is seen wearing the woollen attire and the saffron patch that one usually puts on after visiting temples.

The place seems to be the Kedarnath temple, as per visuals. Jacqueline has posted pictures of the shrine, her family visiting the place, her flight journey, and also her enjoyable pictures in the snow. It seems to be total family time for Jacqueline as she has gone with a big gathering of family members. All seem to be in their spiritual thought process, and this is a surreal moment for us looking at these pictures.

You can take a look at the pictures here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Aww!! This is a splendid visual treat of the place, the shrine and the divine ambience!! Are you all enjoying this spectacular different side to the mostly astonishing beauty, Jacqueline Fernandes?