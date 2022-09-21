Jacqueline Fernandes, who was named Miss Univers Sri Lanka, is one of Bollywood’s most gifted and stunning actors. She excels at pole dancing. In addition, Jacqueline is an actress and model. She also created a YouTube channel on July 23, 2019. The actress had about 33 film appearances throughout her career. In 2022, Jacqueline Fernandez’s net worth is anticipated to be $13 million, around 12 crores. She also receives compensation for endorsing other brands.

She makes a good living from his labor of love, to which he devotes a lot of time and to which he gives his all. On August 11, 1985, Jacqueline Fernandez was born in Manama, Bahrain. She attended Bahrain’s primary and secondary schools and graduated from the Australia’s University of Sydney with a degree in public communication. When Jacqueline was just 14 years old, she started her career hosting a variety of television programs in Bahrain.

She entered The John School of Acting because she had always aspired to be an actress. In addition, she has experience working as a television reporter and a model. She was elected Miss Universe Sri Lanka in 2006 and competed on behalf of her nation in Los Angeles at the international Miss Universe competition.

Source- Haq Express

