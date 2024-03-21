Kaftan Top, Lose Bottoms & Messy Hair: A Peek Into Hansika Motwani’s Summer Goals

As summer is here, the charming Hansika Motwani reveals her secret to being cool in comfy outfits. The diva prioritizes comfort and style at the same time. The South beauty has an impeccable sense of fashion, and she never fails to impress her audience. From sizzling bodycon dresses to divine sarees and lehenga, her new look is a perfect choice to deal with the summer heat.

Hansika Motwani’s Summer Goals

Super cool! Hansika donned a beautiful white coordinated set showcasing her comfort style. The outfit included a kaftan kurta and loose pajamas featuring red, green, blue, orange, and other color threadwork, adding an enchanting appearance. The low v-neckline defined her bustline. The actress looked as gorgeous as ever, enjoying the comfort vibes.

To keep it simple, she opted for small golden earrings. Her messy hairstyle, rosy cheeks, and nude lips complement her appearance. Enjoying the comfort of cool clothes, the actress showcases her charm against the backdrop of sunset. It’s a perfect way to spend a summer evening witnessing the sunset with the breezy air.

Hansika Motwani has worked in films like Desamuduru, Romeo Juliet, Guardian, Oru Kal Oru Kannadi, Engeyum Kadhal, Oh My Friend, Singham 3 and many others.

