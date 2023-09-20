Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora and Tamannaah Bhatia outshine in sheer blue bodycon ensembles

Get ready to be dazzled by the glamour squad! Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, and Tamannaah Bhatia have collectively taken the fashion world by storm, and they’ve chosen a shade that’s as electric as their star power: blue.

Kangana Ranaut’s off-shoulder oomph

Kangana Ranaut, our reigning Bollywood queen, makes a jaw-dropping entrance in an off-shoulder electric blue bodycon dress that screams confidence and style. Her gorgeous curls frame her face perfectly, and those smokey, beautiful eyes could hypnotize anyone. Adding a pop of color, her pink lips are nothing short of perfection. But let’s not forget the stunning golden hoop earrings and golden bangles that complete this exquisite look. Kangana, you’ve officially left us starstruck!

Tamannaah Bhatia takes the deep plunge

Now, let’s talk about Tamannaah Bhatia, who’s making waves in a deep plunging neck blue cutout dress. Her sleek hairbun is the epitome of sophistication, and her dewy eyes and nude pink lips add an air of mystique. The golden hoop earrings with blue beads are a stroke of genius, perfectly complementing the ensemble. Tamannaah’s look is proof that sometimes less is more, and she’s nailing it!

Malaika Arora’s one-shoulder glam look

But wait, there’s more! Malaika Arora, the forever style icon, graces the scene in a stylish one-shoulder blue bodycon dress. Her long wavy hairdo is the stuff dreams are made of, and her makeup is on point with sleek eyebrows and dewy eyes. The pink lips are the cherry on top. And who could ignore those sparkling diamond earstuds? Malaika is a true vision of elegance and grace, effortlessly stealing the spotlight.

In the world of fashion, these three ladies are not just trendsetters; they’re trend rulers. They’ve shown us that blue is the color of confidence, and they’ve donned it with absolute perfection. Whether it’s Kangana’s bold and beautiful look, Tamannaah’s understated elegance, or Malaika’s timeless style, these divas have left us in awe. Fashion police, take notes!