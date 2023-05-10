Karan Johar’s Dinner Party: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday and others spotted

Karan Johar recently hosted a grand dinner party for some of the most prominent couples from the Indian entertainment industry at his exquisite Bandra residence on Monday. The star-studded guest list included the likes of power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, the charming duo of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, and the rumored couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur. Accompanying them were esteemed filmmakers Rohit Dhawan with his wife, the talented Ayan Mukerji, and Aarti Shetty.

The event was a spectacular affair, with guests adorned in their finest attire and basking in the warm hospitality of the celebrated host. The gathering showcased a perfect blend of glamour and camaraderie, with attendees relishing in the company of their peers from the industry. The dinner party was indeed a memorable night, with attendees leaving with cherished memories of a delightful evening spent with their dear friends and colleagues.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt twins in white

Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia were captured together, exuding elegance and unity in their coordinated white ensembles as they stepped out in their car. Ranbir donned a classic white shirt paired with denim, while Alia chose a graceful white dress. The couple was all smiles as the paparazzi eagerly captured their moments outside the residence of renowned filmmaker Karan Johar.

This outing holds special significance for Alia, as it marks her first public appearance with Ranbir in the city since her return from the prestigious MET Gala.

Ayan Mukherji at the dinner party

Pictures of Ayan Mukherji from the party also got viral on the internet. The pictures ought to shut down the rumours that there’s a stiff between the two eminent film directors.