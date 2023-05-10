ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Karan Johar’s Dinner Party: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday and others spotted

Karan Johar’s dinner party has been a grand star-studded affair. The star-studded guest list included the likes of power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, the charming duo of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, and the rumored couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
10 May,2023 19:00:26
Karan Johar’s Dinner Party: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday and others spotted

Karan Johar recently hosted a grand dinner party for some of the most prominent couples from the Indian entertainment industry at his exquisite Bandra residence on Monday. The star-studded guest list included the likes of power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, the charming duo of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, and the rumored couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur. Accompanying them were esteemed filmmakers Rohit Dhawan with his wife, the talented Ayan Mukerji, and Aarti Shetty.

The event was a spectacular affair, with guests adorned in their finest attire and basking in the warm hospitality of the celebrated host. The gathering showcased a perfect blend of glamour and camaraderie, with attendees relishing in the company of their peers from the industry. The dinner party was indeed a memorable night, with attendees leaving with cherished memories of a delightful evening spent with their dear friends and colleagues.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt twins in white

Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia were captured together, exuding elegance and unity in their coordinated white ensembles as they stepped out in their car. Ranbir donned a classic white shirt paired with denim, while Alia chose a graceful white dress. The couple was all smiles as the paparazzi eagerly captured their moments outside the residence of renowned filmmaker Karan Johar.

This outing holds special significance for Alia, as it marks her first public appearance with Ranbir in the city since her return from the prestigious MET Gala.

Ayan Mukherji at the dinner party

Pictures of Ayan Mukherji from the party also got viral on the internet. The pictures ought to shut down the rumours that there’s a stiff between the two eminent film directors.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Ananya Panday Is In Love, Find Out Who?
Ananya Panday Is In Love, Find Out Who?
Alia Bhatt in shades of purple is absolute ecstasy, see pics
Alia Bhatt in shades of purple is absolute ecstasy, see pics
Ananya Panday Grabs Attention At An Event With Her 'Balti' Bag
Ananya Panday Grabs Attention At An Event With Her 'Balti' Bag
When Ranbir Kapoor’s comment on Ileana D’Cruz’ ‘belly button’ left her embarrassed
When Ranbir Kapoor’s comment on Ileana D’Cruz’ ‘belly button’ left her embarrassed
Alia Bhatt reveals Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t like when she ‘raises her voice’, netizens say ‘Mera pati mera devta’
Alia Bhatt reveals Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t like when she ‘raises her voice’, netizens say ‘Mera pati mera devta’
Watch: Alia Bhatt wins internet with her humble interaction with paparazzo’s mother
Watch: Alia Bhatt wins internet with her humble interaction with paparazzo’s mother
Latest Stories
Shocking! WhatsApp Uses Microphone Without Permission In Background, Deets Inside
Shocking! WhatsApp Uses Microphone Without Permission In Background, Deets Inside
Ashish Chanchlani reacts to Adipurush trailer, Kriti Sanon responds
Ashish Chanchlani reacts to Adipurush trailer, Kriti Sanon responds
Atul Kulkarni On City Of Dreams
Atul Kulkarni On City Of Dreams
Watch: Monalisa's Laal Ishq In Lehenga
Watch: Monalisa's Laal Ishq In Lehenga
Happy Birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Here’s looking at what makes him most desirable amongst all young stars
Happy Birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Here’s looking at what makes him most desirable amongst all young stars
Fan Girl Creates Buzz at MI vs RCB Match with Dream Girl 2 Poster: Countdown to #PoojaKiKissOnAug25 Begins!
Fan Girl Creates Buzz at MI vs RCB Match with Dream Girl 2 Poster: Countdown to #PoojaKiKissOnAug25 Begins!
Read Latest News