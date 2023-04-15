Bollywood’s beloved Badshah aka Shah Rukh Khan is one person who needs no introduction. The man has been ruling hearts in the Hindi entertainment industry for more than 30 years and well, that’s why, his fans and admirers love him unconditionally for all the good reasons. Today, Shah Rukh Khan has reached that stage of stardom where literally anything and everything he does becomes a success. His fandom doesn’t really depend on the box office success of his movies today. Well, despite having no pressure, he’s still doing his best in the box office business. His movie ‘Pathaan’ earned more than 1000 crores at the box office this time and well, SRK fans were eagerly waiting for it big time.

As far as Shah Rukh Khan is concerned, he’s always had a good equation and friendship with Katrina Kaif. Both of them have worked together in the past on multiple occasions and that’s why, their friendship and equation has only gotten better and stronger. While we have seen many good and interesting videos of the two of them during movies and press conferences, today, we show you all an interesting throwback video where SRK was having a candid discussion with Katrina Kaif while simultaneously smoking as seen in the video. See below folks –

While Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in movies like Jawan, Dunki and Tiger Vs Pathaan, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in movies like Tiger 3 and Merry Christmas. Brilliant, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com