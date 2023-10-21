Movies | Celebrities

Madhu Mantena and his wife Ira Trivedi seek blessing from Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati at Parmarth Niketan Ashram, Rishikesh

The renowned producer Madhu Mantena and Yogaacharya and Indian author Ira Trivedi tied the knot in the month of June this year. As it's been around 3 months since their wedding, the couples have now visited Parmarth Niketan Ashram, Rishikesh to seek the blessing of Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati.

21 Oct,2023 19:47:47
The adorable couple Madhu Mantena and Yogaacharya and Indian author Ira Trivedi were seen fully drenched in the divinity of Parmarth Niketan Ashram in Rishikesh as they attended the Ganga Aarti. The couples were seen seeking the blessing of Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati.

While sharing the divine moment on his social media, the producer shared the caption –

“On the banks of Ganga Mata .. our wedding celebrations and prayers continue with the blessings of Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji Maharaj, Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati and family🙏🏽”

Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi tied knot this year on 15th June 2023. Having known each other for a decade now with their marriage they began spiritual events of their life. Their wedding ceremony was attended by friends and industry colleagues. Talking about Ira, she is the founder of Yog Love and is also an author.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhu Mantena is gearing up for the biggest motion picture of Indian Cinema with highly anticipated ‘Ramayana’.

