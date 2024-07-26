Manjummel Boys’ Director Chidambaram S Poduval Speaks On His Next Project With Madhu Mantena

The big news is that Chidambaram’s film is NOT a remake of Manjummel Boys, as is being presumed. According to a source close to the development, “Chidambaram was being offered several projects in Hindi. He chose Madhu Mantena’s Phantom Films on account of Mantena’s experience in film production in the South. The two met and decided to do an original film, and not a remake.The film goes on the floors at the end of the year.”

Confirming the same, the Manjummel director Chidambaram says, “There is no question of remaking Manjummel Boys. It is too rooted to the Malayali-Tamil milieu and any relocation will be disastrous. My next film is an original.Manjummel Boys has surpassed all my expectations , and it’s way beyond my control now. We tried to make a good film, but never expected this kind of impact. We knew we had a good product. But to get so much love from all over India irrespective of the language they speak…It is a big achievement for the Malayalam film industry. And I am thankful to all the people who invested their time and money into watching the film and also told others to watch it.”