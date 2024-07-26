The  big news  is that  Chidambaram’s film is  NOT a remake of Manjummel Boys, as is being presumed. According to a source close  to the development, “Chidambaram was being  offered several projects in Hindi. He chose Madhu Mantena’s Phantom Films on account of  Mantena’s experience in  film production in the South. The two met and decided  to do an original  film, and  not  a remake.The film goes  on the  floors   at the end  of the year.”

Confirming the same, the  Manjummel director Chidambaram says, “There is  no question of  remaking Manjummel Boys. It is too rooted to the Malayali-Tamil  milieu and  any relocation will be disastrous. My next  film is an original.Manjummel Boys  has surpassed all my expectations , and it’s way beyond my control now. We  tried to make a good film, but never expected this kind of impact. We knew we had a good product. But to  get so much love  from all over India irrespective of  the language they speak…It is  a big achievement for  the Malayalam film  industry. And  I am thankful  to all the people who  invested their time and money into watching the film and  also  told others to watch  it.”