Aparna Das and Deepak Parambol's wedding is right around the corner and their fans are rejoicing the moment. Aparna Das has featured in Beast, while Deepak Parambol is part of the cast of Manjummel Boys.

Aparna Das, the gorgeous Tamil actress with a dimpled smile, is all set to marry Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol. Their wedding date has gone viral, and has become the reason for joy among their fans. Aparna and Deepak were seen together in the film Manohara.

Aparna is known for her engaging act in the mighty film Beast. She was seen as the leading lady in the well-received film Dada.

As per the media reports, the duo is all set to marry in the divine presence of their families, friends and well-wishers. The wedding is scheduled to happen in April. A report on timesnownews.com has given a glimpse of their wedding card too, and as per it, their wedding will take place on 24 April, in Vadakancherry, Kerala.

For the uninitiated, Aparna and Deepak have been spotted together at public gatherings, gyms and events. Recently, they took to social media to announce their relationship and their upcoming marriage.

Aparna’s films include Beast, Priyan Ottathilanu, Dada, Aadikeshava, Secret Home. She has the upcoming release Anand Sreebala. As for Deepak, he made his debut with Malarvadi Art Club.

Here’s wishing them all the very best!!