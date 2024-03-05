Manjummel Boys: A Successful Tsunami For The Malayalam Film Industry

Yo, have you heard about the Malayalam film Manjummel Boys? It’s like a tsunami that’s winning hearts all over the country and killing it at the box office. This survival drama hit the theatres on 22nd February and is now on track to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film in India, beating the 2018 record holder that grossed Rs. 107 crore. The film is aiming for a final number around Rs. 125 crore, and it seems like nothing can stop it.

The movie boasts an ensemble cast, featuring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Lal Jr., Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, and Vishnu Reghu. Manjummel Boys is written and directed by Jan.E.Man-fame Chidambaram. It is based on a true incident that occurred in 2006 and follows a group of friends from Kochi who plan a holiday in Kodaikanal. However, their plans take an unexpected turn when one of them gets trapped inside the Guna Caves.

The recently released Malayalam movie, Manjummel Boys, has created a new record by crossing 10 crores in the box office collections from Tamil Nadu. This feat makes it the first Malayalam film to achieve such a milestone in Tamil Nadu. The makers of the film proudly took to their social media handles to share this news and expressed their gratitude towards the Tamil Nadu audience for showering their love and support on the movie.

The film ‘Manjummel Boys’ is an outstanding survival thriller, with an attention to detail that makes it an immersive experience for the audience. Ajayan Chalissery’s production design, Shyju Khalid’s stunning visuals and Sushin Shyam’s captivating background score all work together to create a well-crafted film. The tribute sequence featuring Ilayaraja’s classic ‘Kanmani Anbodu Kathalan’ from Gunaa, executed elegantly by Sushin, is almost a reimagining of the original scene. The inspiring epilogue, with real snapshots of the people involved, adds to the film’s overall impact.

The filmmakers and actors involved in the project have truly outdone themselves and their exceptional work is truly commendable. Their dedication, hard work, and passion are evident in every frame of the movie, making it a true game-changer for Malayalam Cinema. It is heartening to see the pride they express in their work and the impact it has made on the industry.

The film’s massive success is primarily attributed to its outstanding performance in Tamil Nadu. Likely, the film could effortlessly gross around Rs.50 crore in the state alone, and even if it falls slightly short, Rs.45 crore is still a remarkable achievement. It is worth noting that only a handful of Malayalam films have managed to gross Rs.5 crore or more in the state. However, Manjummel Boys is confidently targeting ten times that figure. This is a significant milestone for the film industry, and its implications are far-reaching.

The Devil’s Kitchen, also known as Guna Caves, is a breathtaking tourist spot situated in the serene hill station of Kodaikanal. The place gained popularity after featuring in the Kamal Haasan starrer film Guna, and its recent appearance in the hit movie Manjummel Boys has further highlighted its appeal as a must-visit destination for adventure enthusiasts and nature lovers.

Have you watched this film?