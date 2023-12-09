Malayalam actress Lakshmika Sajeevan dies due to heart attack at 24

The Malayalam film industry mourns the untimely demise of Lakshmika Sajeevan, a talented actress who passed away at the young age of 24, as per reports in Times Of India. The news of her sudden demise due to a heart attack in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, has left fans, colleagues, and the industry in disbelief.

Lakshmika, recognized for her acting prowess, had recently begun to make a significant mark in the Malayalam film industry. Her most notable work includes the lead role in the Malayalam short film “Kaakka,” where she portrayed the character of Panchami. The film, directed by Aju Ajeesh, garnered praise from both audiences and critics, amassing over 6 million views on the OTT app Neestream after its release on April 14, 2021.

The actress’s versatility was evident in her filmography, which included works like “Puzhayamma,” “Panchavarnathathaa,” “Saudi Vellakka,” “Uyare,” “Oru Kuttanadan Blog,” “Oru Yamandan Premakatha,” and “Nityaharitha Nayagan.” Her final project, “Koon,” directed by Prasanth B Molickal, was released in 2021.

Lakshmika’s impact extended beyond the screen, as she also played a pivotal role in the movie “Puzhayamma,” directed by Vijeesh Mani. Her portrayal of Devyani’s teacher earned her acclaim, showcasing her ability to embody diverse characters with depth and authenticity.

The young actress had a promising career ahead of her, and her unexpected departure has left the film fraternity and her fans in deep sorrow. Tributes are pouring in on social media, with fans expressing their condolences on her last Instagram post shared on November 2, which was captioned, “HOPE. Light despite all of the darkness.”