Super-Duper Start To 2024 For Malayalam Cinema: Bramayugam, Premalu, Manjummel Boys, Aadujeevitham To Aavesham

The Malayalam film industry, also known as Mollywood, has been making remarkable strides in recent years. As we approach the end of the first quarter of 2024, it is evident that the industry has already achieved significant success. Several Malayalam film releases in the past few months have not only garnered attention in the local market but have also managed to make an impressive impact on a national level. With a wide range of themes and genres, the Malayalam film industry has proved to be a force to be reckoned with, and its popularity is only expected to grow in the coming years.

Aattam (The Play) marked the beginning of a new era of successful films. The film, written and directed by Anand Ekarshi, was a suspense chamber drama that captivated the audiences with its intriguing storytelling. Aattam quickly gained popularity due to the appreciation it received from the viewers, and soon became the talk of the town. The film’s success sparked numerous conversations, which further added to its glory. It’s safe to say that Aattam set off a chain reaction of successful films, and paved the way for many more to come.

Abraham Ozler, the crime thriller directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, was the next in line among the releases. Though the film’s box office collections were average, the profits reaped by the movie gave a tremendous boost to the following releases. The Jayaram starrer thriller had a massive impact on the audience, thanks to the surprise cameo appearance of the talented Mammootty. The film’s gripping plot and impressive performances left a lasting impression on the viewers, making it a must-watch for the fans of the genre.

The subsequent movie release, however, brought down the enthusiasm and became a significant disappointment for the Malayalam film industry this year. The film, Malaikottai Vaaliban, starring the veteran actor Mohanlal, had great potential to be a blockbuster, given the grand scale on which it was produced. However, the Lijo Jose Pellissery directed movie turned out to be a fiasco at the box office, receiving harsh criticism from the audience and failing to meet the expectations of the viewers.

Malaikottai Vaaliban’s diaster was a major disappointment that left many hearts dampened. The industry experts were sceptical about the future of upcoming releases. However, the period horror folklore film Bramayugam, featuring the legendary Mammootty, proved to be a game-changer. With its captivating storytelling and spellbinding visuals, the movie created a magic that bolstered the cash registers yet again. The success of Bramayugam was soon followed by Tovino Thomas’ Anweshippin Kandethum, which also did good business and was spoken about for its absorbing story-telling. But it was the youthful love story with all its emotions in the right place, Premalu, which stole the show. The well-written love story yet again proved that a film can do great business, even without any star power. Premalu turned out to be a huge success in all the states and received love from all over. The trio of Bramayugam, Anweshippin Kandethum, and Premalu ruled the theatres for weeks, thus providing wholesome entertainment to movie lovers. If you thought the Malayalam cinema had already received immense love from its fans till this phase, another biggie was waiting for its release. Manjummel Boys was the much-anticipated release, and it lived up to the expectations, shattering all records in no time. The success story of Manjummel Boys took the industry to great heights. The deadly combination of Manjummel Boys, Premalu, and Brahmayugam proved to be unbeatable, creating a euphoria among the movie buffs.

This quarter has been a remarkable one for Malayalam cinema, thanks to its diverse range of successful films that have captivated audiences. What stands out the most is the stark contrast in genres among these movies, each offering a unique and refreshing take on storytelling, with distinct star power and premises. It’s truly remarkable how each film managed to carve out its own niche and win hearts in its own way.

This phase was followed by a remarkable movie release that took the film industry by storm. It was the much-awaited project of Blessy and Prithviraj Sukumaran called Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life). This movie proved to be a dream-come-true for both the makers and the audience, as it turned out to be a massive hit. Its box office collection in the initial weeks was phenomenal, making it one of the biggest blockbusters of the year.

The recently celebrated Eid and Vishu festivals brought immense joy to the Malayalam film industry with the release of two highly anticipated movies – Varshangalkku Shesham and Aavesham. Varshangalkku Shesham, a Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial, turned out to be a perfect tribute to the unbreakable bond of friendship, which struck an instant chord with the audience and emerged as a massive hit. The talented duo of Pranav Mohanlal and Dhyan Sreenivasan, showcased a captivating storyline that evoked a wide range of emotions among the viewers and left a lasting impression.

The action-comedy film Aavesham starring Fahadh Faasil turned out to be the next big blockbuster for Malayalam cinema. The film is being praised for its wonderful direction and performances.

The Malayalam film industry has consistently demonstrated its ability to produce compelling and authentic narratives. As previously mentioned, the industry’s highly successful start in the first quarter of 2024 serves as a valuable reminder that quality cinema will always triumph over fierce competition. Through their masterful storytelling, Malayalam filmmakers have demonstrated time and again that they possess a unique ability to create films that are both thought-provoking and emotionally resonant.

All eyes are on Mollywood’s next phase of 2024!!