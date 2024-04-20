Premalu 2 in the making; producers announce the return of the blockbuster

Premalu, starring Naslen and Mamitha Baiju has been the talk of the town. The youth love story has become one of the biggest blockbusters in Malayalam cinema. Directed by Girish AD, ‘Premalu’ is a romantic comedy set against the backdrop of Hyderabad. Naslen and Mamitha Baiju play the lead roles. The film is directed by Girish A. D. and produced by Bhavana Studios, in the company of Fahadh Faasil and Friends and Working Class Hero. Now, the big news is that the announcement of Premalu 2 has been made, and this has given another reason for the fans of the film to rejoice.

The profound success of Premalu which was released on 9 February in theatres has been huge. This coming-of-age film did not have the star power, but the innocent love story enacted by Naslen and Mamitha pulled crowds towards the film. The film earned Rs. 135.9 crore worldwide.

The producers of the film now have announced that the film will soon be back with a second part. In a note of Instagram, the producers said, “The Biggest RomCom blockbuster ever in Malayalam Cinema will be back in 2025. Let’s Premalu2.”

