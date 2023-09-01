Movies | News

Malayalam actress Aparna Nair found dead at her home in Kerala

Aparna Nair, known for her versatile roles in both movies and television serials, was found hanging in her residence near Thiruvananthapuram's Karamana on the evening of August 31st.

Author: Manisha Suthar
01 Sep,2023 16:52:53
Malayalam actress Aparna Nair found dead at her home in Kerala 847893

The Malayalam entertainment industry is in mourning as news of the untimely demise of beloved cine-serial actor Aparna Nair sends shockwaves through the hearts of her fans and colleagues. The 33-year-old actor, known for her versatile roles in both movies and television serials, was found hanging in her residence near Thiruvananthapuram’s Karamana on the evening of August 31st. While her passing has left a void in the industry, questions about the circumstances surrounding her tragic death continue to loom.

As per reports in Times Of India, the shocking incident came to light around 7.30 pm on August 31st when Aparna Nair was found hanging inside her room at her residence. Local authorities were alerted by a private hospital where Aparna was initially admitted after her discovery. The police have since registered a case of unnatural death and have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her passing.

While the investigation is ongoing, initial reports suggest that the police are considering the possibility of suicide, and there are indications that family issues may have played a role in this tragic event. Aparna leaves behind her husband and two children, adding to the complexity of the situation.

Aparna, a rising star in the world of Malayalam cinema and television, had captivated audiences with her remarkable acting skills. Her versatility and ability to portray diverse characters earned her a dedicated fan base. She had a promising career ahead of her, having worked in several successful movies and numerous television serials.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Related Post

From Her Voice Being Dubbed To Winning THIS Award: Everything You Need To Know About Tollywood Fame Keerthy Suresh
Review Of Minnal Murali: Malayalam Cinema’s Superhero Film Is Delightful
Fair Is Not Lovely: 7 Dark Skinned Indian Actors Who Have Redefined Beauty Norms In A Fair Skinned Film Industry: From Vicky Kaushal To Nawazuddin Siddiqui 475426
Fair Is Not Lovely: 7 Dark Skinned Indian Actors Who Have Redefined Beauty Norms In A Fair Skinned Film Industry: From Vicky Kaushal To Nawazuddin Siddiqui
8 Indian Celebrities Over 60 Who Are Still Setting Fashion Goals: From Chiranjeevi To Amitabh Bachchan 477165
8 Indian Celebrities Over 60 Who Are Still Setting Fashion Goals: From Chiranjeevi To Amitabh Bachchan
RIP: Malayalam actress and dancer Sreelakshmi passes away at 38 476916
RIP: Malayalam actress and dancer Sreelakshmi passes away at 38
RIP: Popular Malayalam actress Chitra passes away due to heart attack 453913
RIP: Popular Malayalam actress Chitra passes away due to heart attack

Latest Stories

Anees Bazmee's directorial starring Shahid Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna gets shelved [Reports] 848020
Anees Bazmee’s directorial starring Shahid Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna gets shelved [Reports]
Jasmin Bhasin pens an ode to pink in halter neck bralette and high-thigh slit skirt, see pics 847880
Jasmin Bhasin pens an ode to pink in halter neck bralette and high-thigh slit skirt, see pics
R Madhavan aka Maddy takes charge as president of FTII Society and Chairman of the Governing Council 848018
R Madhavan aka Maddy takes charge as president of FTII Society and Chairman of the Governing Council
Swastika Mukherjee pens heartfelt note for ‘Falguni Da’ celebrating Raksha Bandhan, read 847886
Swastika Mukherjee pens heartfelt note for ‘Falguni Da’ celebrating Raksha Bandhan, read
Vikrant Massey - An actor we just cannot get enough of! 847980
Vikrant Massey – An actor we just cannot get enough of!
Tara Sutaria Looks Perfect Bride In White Stones Embellished Ivory Gown 847977
Tara Sutaria Looks Perfect Bride In White Stones Embellished Ivory Gown
Read Latest News