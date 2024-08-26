Minu Muneer gives names accusing them of misconduct

The saga surrounding the stepping down of Kerala State Chalachitra Academy chairman, Ranjith and actors’ association general secretary Siddique has intensified after more names have come in the case of sexual misconduct allegations.

Earlier, actor Minu Muneer came forward to allegedly that she faced sexual misconduct from several actors, including a two-time CPI(M) legislator in the Kerala Assembly, which led to the aforementioned position holders to step down from their respective titles.

Now, Muneer, speaking to the media has given more names that have sent shockwaves in the industry.

The list includes names like actors Mukesh, Jayasurya, Maniyanpilla Raju and Edavela Babu, the latter being a prominent leader of the Association of Malayalam Movies Artistes (AMMA).

So far, Mukesh, Babu and Jayasurya haven’t responded to these allegations but Raju has addressed it saying he is up for further probe into these allegations.

“I will file a complaint with the state police team, which was assigned to look into the revelations which came up in the wake of the Hema Committee report,” Muneer told the media.

She accused an actor of having tried to assault her at a hotel during the shooting of Calender (2009) and Nadakame Ulakam (2011).

She was quoted saying, “He entered the room and pulled me on the bed saying that I will have to consider those who have to be considered for getting better chances. Later, I left that place.. Before that, while travelling by a car, (another actor) told me that he would come to my room the next night. He too had knocked at my door during the night.”

While candidly talking about a few other instances, she mentioned that she was forced to leave the Malayalam film industry and relocate to Chennai due to the said experiences.

She concluded saying that she is now seeking justice and accountability for the trauma she has endured.