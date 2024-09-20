Mollywood Sexual Assault: Jayasurya returns from USA, opines, ‘truth will come out soon’

Popular Malayalam actor Jayasurya has been under the radar after facing sexual assault allegations against him, with not one, but two actresses lodging police complaints. The Hema Committee Report has been the talk of the town in Mollywood with many renowned film-makers and actors being accused of sexual assault. Actor Jayasurya was at the receiving end when two cases were filed against him. The actor who was in the USA with his family at the time when complaints were filed, broke his silence soon after his birthday on social media, expressing that he was harrowed by the false allegations against him.

Jayasurya was first booked by the Cantonment police under Section 354 (outraging modesty of a woman), 354 A (sexual harassment), and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC, based on the complaint lodged in Kochi. Another similar case was lodged against him by a Thiruvananthapuram-based actress.

Jayasurya who recently returned from his USA trip with family, was seen addressing media. At the Cochin International Airpot (COK), Jayasurya asserted that he was back to India to face the accusations legally. He also promised to meet the media very soon along with his lawyer. “I can’t explain a lot since the case is in court. The lawyer will soon give a date and on that day we will meet. We will meet for sure,” he said.

Earlier this month, he had shared an open letter on social media, thanking those who wished him on his birthday, extended their support and stood by him. He added that he has been in the US for the past month due to personal commitments. “During this time, two false allegations on the grounds of sexual harassment were made against me. Quite naturally, it has shattered me, my family and everyone who has held me close,” he said.

Pointing out that false allegations are easy to make for anyone who lacks a conscience, the actor said, “I only hope one realises that facing a false accusation of harassment is just as painful as the harassment itself. A lie always travels faster than the truth but I believe truth will prevail.”