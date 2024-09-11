Not-So-Happening Onam 2024 In Mollywood: All Eyes On A.R.M, Kishkkindha Kandam, Kondal, And Bad Boyz

The Malayalam industry has had a golden run with respect to big releases and successes in the first half of 2024. With as many as 9 big releases with films Aattam, Abraham Ozler, Bramayugam, Anweshippin Kandethum, Premalu, Manummel Boys, Aadujeevitham The Goat Life, Varshangalkku Shesham and Aavesham, the industry churned almost more than 800 crore through theatre income alone this year. While there were huge expectations in the second half of the year, there has been a dramatic turnaround with not many big releases in the last two months. The lineup for the Onam week too is devoid of the big names and the big-budget releases. And what is more appalling is that the Malayalam industry suddenly stares at drastic consequences with many popular actors and filmmakers fighting it out in legal battles after being accused of sexual assaults. The Hema Committee report has been doing the talking for a while now, and the industry, on the whole, is in a phase of a massive rebuild. We are bothered and concerned at the drop in momentum that Malayalam cinema has seen in the last two months. Will the Onam releases bring back the momentum and positivity? What does the line-up look like?

Tovino Thomas’ multilingual film A.R.M (Ajayante Randam Moshanam), Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali’s Kishkkindha Kaandam, Antony Varghese’s Kondal, Rahman and Dhyan Sreenivasan’s Bad Boyz – are all that the Malayalam industry will see, as part of the Onam releases. The films do not boast of the big names and the industry lacks the usual excitement during this big festive phase.

Onam in Mollywood this time around does not have the usual flavour!! You can call it the Hema Committee effect or attribute this vacuum to a not-so-thought-out release plan. But the fact is that the theatres in Kerala will hold a barren look during Onam, with huge money and big names not put into action during the much-anticipated festive ambience!!

We tell you what to expect this Onam with four releases to happen!!

A.R.M (Ajayante Randam Moshanam), a period action film directed by Jithin Lal, will be a great visual treat with it being given a huge 3D watching experience. The film has been boosted by spectacular production and an intriguing storyline. Tovino has not left any stone unturned in promoting the film in various big cities. The Onam cash registers certainly depend on Tovino’s grit and popularity now!! The film releases on 12 September.

Kishkkindha Kandam directed by Dinjith Ayyathan and produced by Joby George under Goodwill Entertainments, will be released on September 12, 2024. The movie stars Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali, Vijayaraghavan, Jagadish, Ashokan, Nishan, Nizhalgal Ravi, Major Ravi, and Kottayam Ramesh. The story plot of this film is unique, with it hovering around unusual occurrences in a monkey-populated village, which forces a newlywed couple and the officials to investigate. Asif Ali is popular among youth and is expected to deliver, thus giving the industry the needed impetus.

Kondal, starring Antony Varghese, marks the directorial debut of Ajit Mampally. The film also stars Kannada actor Raj B Shetty, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Nandu, Manikanda Rajan, Pramod Veliyanadu, Prathibha, Gauthami Nair, Usha, Jaya Kurup, Sarath Sabha, Siraj, Rahul Rajagopal and others in key roles. The film will be released on September 13. The film is set in a town by the sea. Manuel, the lead character with a troubled past, has a mysterious nature, and the trailer has been captivating enough for the audience to sample the film.

Bad Boyz, featuring Rahman and directed by Omar Lulu, is set to release on September 13 during the Onam season. It also has actors Senthil Krishna, Bibin George, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Babu Antony, Aju Varghese etc in pivotal roles. It seems to be a well-balanced entertainer with action, drama, emotions and comedy.

The recent release GOAT (Greatest Of All Time), the much-anticipated Vijay film has not done well in the Malayalam circuit. It bagged mixed reviews that hampered its word-of-mouth.

Onam 2024 has no big guns for sure!! But miracles do happen, and the Malayalam industry can wish for these releases to do well. You never know, as the four films are very in contrast to one another in terms of their diverse concepts.

With Mohanlal’s directorial debut, Barroz slated for an October release, and Mammootty’s Bazooka too being in line for its release this year, we can surely wish for these two legends to set the cash registers ringing with a positive buzz again!!

Happy Onam to you folks!!